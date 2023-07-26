Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Check specifications, details here

The standard version has a 11-inch display, the Tab S9+ has a 12.4-inch display and the S9 Ultra has a 14.6-inch screen.(Image: Samsung)

Samsung's big Unpacked July 2023 event from Seoul, South Korea has wrapped up and put a bow on a lot of anticipated announcements.

We got to see the new foldables, the next generation Watch 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, which comes with a variety of major upgrades over the last one. Here are more details on the new tab offering.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 specifications

Samsung's positioning the Tab S9 as a premium tablet and in keeping with that theme, the device sports the fastest Qualcomm silicon available, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Besides the bump in performance, you get a new AMOLED 2X display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The tablet will be available in three variants - The Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+ and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

The standard version has a 11-inch display, the Tab S9+ has a 12.4-inch display and the S9 Ultra has a 14.6-inch screen.

All of them run Google's Android 13 out of the box, and come in varying configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. All variants have an microSD slot that can expand storage further by 1TB.

The Galaxy Tab S9 has a 13-megapixel camera at the back, while the S9+ and S9 Ultra feature a dual-camera module with a primary 13-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Similarly, the standard version has a 12-megapixel selfie camera, while the S9+ and S9 Ultra have a dual-setup at the front with a 12-megapixel shooter paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The S9 has a 8,400mAh batter, the S9+ will house a 10,900mAh battery, while the S9 Ultra is powered by a 11,200mAh battery. All models have Quad stereo speakers from AKG, that support Dolby Atmos.

Samsung also includes the S-Pen in the box with all models.

The pricing for the Galaxy Tab S9 starts at $799. The Indian prices will be revealed soon.