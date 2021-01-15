Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: What's new, what's different?

Parameter Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 888 SoC, Exynos 2100 chipset (India). Snapdragon 865 SoC, Exynos 990 chipset (India). RAM/ Storage 12GB, 16GB RAM, 256GB/ 512GB UFS 3.0. No Expandable Storage 12GB, 16GB RAM / up to 512GB UFS 3.0, expandable up to 1TB via microSD. Rear Camera 108MP f/1.8 primary camera + 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical telephoto + 10MP f/4.9, 10x optical "super" telephoto lens. 108MP f/1.8 wide sensor + a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens + 48MP telephoto sensor + depth sensor. Front Camera 40MP 40MP Battery 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C. 5,000 mAh with 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C. Authentication In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock Operating System Android 11-based One UI 3.0 Android 10-based One UI 2.0 Price Rs 1,05,999 Rs 76,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price has been announced at the Unpacked 2021 event. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 pack top-of-the-line flagship smartphone hardware. How does the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra fare against its predecessor? Let’s take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Ultra spec-comparison.

Summary

The Galaxy S21 Ultra spec-sheet gets major upgrades in the camera department. Instead of a depth sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens, the Galaxy S21 Ultra gets a 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical telephoto, and a 10MP f/4.9, 10x optical "super" telephoto lens. The 108MP sensor has also been upgraded. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra camera comes with the ISOCELL HM3 sensor.

While the RAM and storage options remain the same, there is no expandable storage on Galaxy S21 Ultra. It comes with the upgraded Exynos 2100 in India.

The display size is marginally smaller, and even the fast charging limit is capped to 25W compared to the predecessor.