Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra could be paired with Galaxy Buds+

The image suggests that the deal would only be applicable for customers who pre-order the S20+ or S20 Ultra.

Carlsen Martin

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is arguably the most leaked smartphone in 2020. New rumours about the S20 models’ design, specifications and price pop up in the news every day. And today is no exception, with the latest leak coming in the form of an official-looking photo.

The image from reliable tipster Evan Blass seems like a promo image of S20 pre-order benefits. The promo image suggests that the customers who pre-order the Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra will get a free pair of Galaxy Buds+. Although there’s no news about the Galaxy Buds+, the South Korean tech giant will likely unveil them alongside the Galaxy S20 series on February 11.

Source: Evan Blass

The leaked image also details the back of the Galaxy S20 Ultra and S20+, which is more or less in line with all previous rumours. Samsung is expected to launch three models in the Galaxy S20 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Buds+ will succeed Samsung’s true-wireless Galaxy Buds. If recent reports are to be believed, they will offer longer battery life and skip the active noise cancellation feature.

Additionally, Samsung is also expected to drop the headphone jack on its upcoming Galaxy S20 lineup, similar to what it did with the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, which does give this supposed promo image more authenticity. The Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra models in the leaked image feature a Gray and Sky-Blue colour, respectively. We also see the recently leaked 100x zoom camera, which is tipped to arrive on the S20 Ultra.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 08:37 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S20 #smartphones

