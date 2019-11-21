App
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S11 could get 120Hz display and support 8K video capture

Ice Universe also tweeted stating that the Galaxy S11 was certified in China and will support 25w fast charging.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10 models were undoubtedly two of the best smartphone lineups this year. And, while the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 handsets still seem very relevant, the rumours about the Galaxy S11 are getting stronger with every passing day. The latest rumour doing the rounds hints at a major improvement in the Galaxy S11’s display.

A popular Twitter tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) posted a screenshot of a hidden menu from a Chinese One UI Beta 2.0 build, which was recently seeded to Galaxy Note 9 users.

 

Ice Universe also posted a reply to the tweet claiming the Galaxy S11 will offer three options to adjust the screen refresh rate. The first two will involve permanently switching the refresh rate to 60Hz or 120Hz, irrespective of whether or not the app you’re in supports the higher refresh rate. The third setting will involve automatically switching between 60Hz and 120Hz, presumably to save battery life when the higher refresh rate is not supported in the app.

The leakster also alleged that the upcoming Galaxy S11 was certified in China and will support 25w fast charging.
A previous report by GSMArena also detailed some of the new features coming to the camera on the Galaxy S11. According to the report, the Galaxy S11 will get support for 8K video capture, and other camera features like Director’s View, Single Take Photo, Vertical Panorama, Night Hyperlapse as well as custom filters.

First Published on Nov 21, 2019 05:55 pm

