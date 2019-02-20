Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets Android Pie update in India

Android Pie was released in August last year, but not many phones supporting the Google software have received an update. Samsung, however, has started releasing an update of Android 9 for its Note 8.

Android Pie is already available on Samsung’s current flagship devices. The Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and Note 9 have already received an update of Android P with its custom One UI. Six months later, the previous generation Note series device has got an update that also includes security patches. Note 8 users in Eastern Europe, India, Russia and UAE, can download the update right away. In total, the update is available in 10 countries and is expected to be rolling out in other markets soon.

The new version of Android has visual tweaks and features like redesigned notifications, gestures for navigation, revamped UI, better audio and screenshot controls, adaptive battery along with performance improvements and optimisation.

Users would automatically get a notification of the Android update or can manually check it by going to Settings and tap on Software updates, then tap on Download update manually to know if they have received the update or not. Users who were part of the beta program of One UI can get the latest update by going to ‘Download and Install’ in Software Update. The size of the update is between 571 GB to 2 GB.

To recall, Samsung Note 8 was launched in India in September 2017. The Note 8 has a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1440x2960 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor and comes with 6 GB RAM. The phone has 64 GB storage which can be increased to 256 GB using a microSD card. It packs a dual rear camera setup of 12 MP (f/1.7 and f/2.4) and a front camera that is 8 MP. It is available in India for Rs 43,990.