Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch date confirmed; to feature 6,000 mAh battery, 5nm chip

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch date has been announced. The new Samsung smartphone will launch in India on April 2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications have also been confirmed via an Amazon India listing.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launch in India

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be officially launched in India on April 2. The company will announce the device’s pricing and availability details at the event. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price in India could be around Rs 25,000.

The Amazon listing confirms that the phone will come with a 6,000 mAh battery. It will support 25W fast charging but there won’t be a charger in the box.

The phone draws power from a 5nm octa-core processor. Samsung did not confirm the processor details in the Amazon listing. According to rumours, the phone might feature an Exynos 1280 SoC. The processor is paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Rumours also suggest that the phone will sport a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate support. It will come with a waterdrop notch at the top for the 8MP front camera. The smartphone will sport a quad-camera setup on the back. It will feature a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. Lastly, the device is rumoured to run Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box.