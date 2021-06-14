Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch date set for June 21 as a new budget smartphone under Rs 20,000

Samsung Galaxy M32 launch date in India is set for June 21. The upcoming budget smartphone will go on sale via Amazon post its official launch in India. Samsung has teased some of the key Galaxy M32 specifications ahead of the device’s official launch. Based on these specs, we can expect the device to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

The microsite on Amazon India reveals some of the key Galaxy M32 specifications ahead of the launch. The budget smartphone will come with a Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display. It will have a water-drop notch on top for the front camera. Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M32 display will have a peak brightness of 800 nits.

The phone also has a quad-camera setup on the back. The square-shaped camera module houses a 64MP primary camera sensor. Samsung is yet to confirm the camera specifications of the other three sensors. The water-drop notch will house a 20MP front camera. Under the hood, the phone will pack a 6000 mAh battery.