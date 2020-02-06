Samsung Galaxy M31 leaked specs reveal 6.4-inch display, improved 64MP quad-camera setup and more

Samsung has teased the Galaxy M31 launch soon in India with an improved 64MP camera sensor. While other specifications have been officially kept under wraps, a new report has revealed key specs and features of Galaxy M31.

If a report from 91Mobiles is to be believed, then the Galaxy M31 will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. This means that unlike several other Galaxy smartphones that feature a punch-hole cutout, the Galaxy M31 will reportedly have a water-drop notch for the front camera.

The report also reveals that Galaxy M31 will feature an Exynos 9611 processor, which was seen on the Galaxy M30s. Further, there will be a beefy 6,000 mAh battery packed under the hood. Samsung Galaxy M31 will boot on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

The performance unit is said to get paired with 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage options and will have expandable storage support via a microSD card.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The 91Mobiles report also reveals that the Galaxy M31’s camera unit will have an L-shaped module will house an upgraded 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, a depth sensor, and a macro shooter.