Samsung Galaxy M02s spotted on Google Play supported devices list as rebranded Galaxy A02s

Samsung Galaxy M02s may debut soon. The budget smartphone with the model number SM-M025F was spotted on the Google Play supported devices list. The codename attached with the device’s model number hints that Samsung Galaxy M02s could be a rebranded Galaxy A02S launched earlier this year.

Samsung is yet to confirm the Galaxy M02s launch. Ahead of the official confirmation, the smartphone with the codename “a02q” was spotted on the Google Play supported devices list by MySmartPrice. This means that Samsung Galaxy M02s could launch as a rebranded Galaxy A02s in select markets in India.

The report mentions that the Samsung Galaxy M02 support page had gone live on the company’s India website. However, based on the model number, the company could instead launch the device as Galaxy M02s in India.

Samsung Galaxy M02s specifications

The Google Play supported devices list suggests that Galaxy M02s is a rebranded Samsung Galaxy A02s. This means that it is likely to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display. It will have a water-drop notch for the 5MP f/2.2 front camera.

Galaxy M02s could also feature a triple-camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary lens. There is also a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

Under the hood, Galaxy M02s could get powered by the octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz found on the Galaxy A02s. The performance unit also includes 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded by up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Samsung is yet to confirm the official launch details of the Galaxy M02s.