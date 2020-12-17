MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy M02s spotted on Google Play supported devices list as rebranded Galaxy A02s

Samsung Galaxy M02s could feature a triple-camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary lens.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2020 / 08:48 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy M02s may debut soon. The budget smartphone with the model number SM-M025F was spotted on the Google Play supported devices list. The codename attached with the device’s model number hints that Samsung Galaxy M02s could be a rebranded Galaxy A02S launched earlier this year.

Samsung is yet to confirm the Galaxy M02s launch. Ahead of the official confirmation, the smartphone with the codename “a02q” was spotted on the Google Play supported devices list by MySmartPrice. This means that Samsung Galaxy M02s could launch as a rebranded Galaxy A02s in select markets in India.

The report mentions that the Samsung Galaxy M02 support page had gone live on the company’s India website. However, based on the model number, the company could instead launch the device as Galaxy M02s in India.

Samsung Galaxy M02s specifications 

The Google Play supported devices list suggests that Galaxy M02s is a rebranded Samsung Galaxy A02s. This means that it is likely to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display. It will have a water-drop notch for the 5MP f/2.2 front camera. 

Galaxy M02s could also feature a triple-camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary lens. There is also a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. 

Close

Related stories

Under the hood, Galaxy M02s could get powered by the octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz found on the Galaxy A02s. The performance unit also includes 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded by up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Samsung is yet to confirm the official launch details of the Galaxy M02s.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Dec 17, 2020 08:48 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.