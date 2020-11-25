Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s announced with 5,000 mAh battery, 6.5" display: Check price, specifications

Samsung has announced the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s. The new Galaxy A-series smartphones come with budget specifications and are set to go on sale in 2021. Samsung Galaxy A12 is a successor to the Galaxy A11, which was launched earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A12 with 3GB /4GB /6GB RAM and 32GB /64GB /128GB storage. The 64GB storage variant is priced at EUR 179 (approximately Rs 15,700), and the 128GB option will be available for EUR 199 (roughly Rs 17,500).

It comes in four colour options — Black, Blue, White, and Red.

Samsung Galaxy A02s price

Galaxy A02s has been launched in a single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration priced at EUR 150 (approximately Rs 13,200).

The smartphone comes in Black and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

Galaxy A12 comes with a 6.5-inch TFT display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1500 pixels. The smartphone’s Infinity-V display features a tiny waterdrop notch for the 8MP front camera.

At the back, Samsung Galaxy A12 sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/2.0 primary lens, a 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera inside the notch.

Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy A12 features an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz. It was previously rumoured that the device will come with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The performance unit also includes 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB internal memory. You can expand the storage using a microSD card up to 1TB.

Galaxy A12 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Connectivity options include Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A02s specifications

Samsung Galaxy A02s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display with a water-drop notch for the 5MP f/2.2 front camera. The smartphone features a triple-camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary lens. There is also a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

Under the hood, Galaxy A12 gets powered by an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The performance unit also includes a 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded by up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.