MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is priced at Rs 20,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model.

Carlsen Martin
September 29, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy F42 5G in India. The Galaxy F42 5G follows a number of mid-range 5G phones from the company including the Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy A22 5G, and Galaxy A52s 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is priced at Rs 20,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 22,999. The phone is available in Matte Aqua and Matte Black colour options.

The phone will go on sale through Flipkart, Samsung’s Online Store, and other retail outlets starting October 3. Samsung is offering the Galaxy F42 5G at a discounted introductory price of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB option and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The introductory prices will only be available for a short period of time.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specs 

Close

Related stories

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch and 90Hz refresh rate. The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with a 15W charger bundled in the box.

For optics, the Galaxy F42 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor. The other two camera sensors include a 5 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP front camera.

The Galaxy F42 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top. Connectivity options on the device include 12 band 5G support, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The F42 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint reader as well as Dolby Atmos support.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Sep 29, 2021 04:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.