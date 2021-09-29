Samsung Galaxy F42 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy F42 5G in India. The Galaxy F42 5G follows a number of mid-range 5G phones from the company including the Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy A22 5G, and Galaxy A52s 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is priced at Rs 20,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 22,999. The phone is available in Matte Aqua and Matte Black colour options.

The phone will go on sale through Flipkart, Samsung’s Online Store, and other retail outlets starting October 3. Samsung is offering the Galaxy F42 5G at a discounted introductory price of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB option and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The introductory prices will only be available for a short period of time.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specs

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch and 90Hz refresh rate. The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with a 15W charger bundled in the box.

For optics, the Galaxy F42 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor. The other two camera sensors include a 5 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP front camera.

The Galaxy F42 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top. Connectivity options on the device include 12 band 5G support, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The F42 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint reader as well as Dolby Atmos support.