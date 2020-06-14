Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review: Better than the predecessor, great sound, better battery, super stylish

Samsung is known for building some of the best in segment smartphones.

In 2019, with the launch of Galaxy Buds they filled the vacuum that was there in the wireless earphones market. Galaxy buds were praised everywhere for their performance in the wireless earphones arena. And, why shouldn't they be, they had all the features you look for in wireless earphones.

Now, with the launch of Galaxy Buds Plus, this expectation has gone up another level.

Looking at the specs and key features, it did seem to be the best in the price segment but we had to test ourselves to believe so.

We got our hands on the Galaxy Buds plus and tested them on all the possible parameters and here is what we found out.

Design & Comfort:

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus looks identical in the shape as to their predecessors and trust us that's not a bad thing.

They have a circular sleek design which will easily fit in your ear, it is designed to fit without any extra effort.

The subtle wing tips at the tops of these buds will keep them secure and safe from any fall. You have to just gently slide them in and they will get stuck for a nice comfortable fit.

They come in a nice pill shape case inside which your buds relax while they are not in use.

The case is handy and slides inside your denim's pocket very easily.

Even for girls as at times they have very low depth pockets and then it gets a little tricky to fit in big phones or gadgets. The compact case will take very less space even if you are carrying your small clutch bags.

Apart from good sound, another thing which I look for in my earphones is comfort and lightweight.

The best possible compliment for any wireless earphone is perhaps you don't feel you are wearing it all and Buds Plus with just 6.3 gm weight will give you the exact same feeling.

The ear tips which come as default fit on these are often small though it fits just fine for me, you do get the option to change them with the extra three swappable tips available inside the case.

What you also get with the Buds Plus are swappable wing tip options which are required to provide a secure fit as they get stuck with your upper part of the ear.

Specification and Performance:

We have already mentioned how lightweight these Buds Plus are now come the sound quality and that's where 'Sound By AKG' comes into the play.

Buds Plus have a 2-way speaker delivering sound so you will be able to feel the rich treble and deep bass in sound while listening to your favourite songs.

The audio is studio quality and if you like to listen to a lot of podcasts, audio books and use your earphone for long office conference calls, you won't regret wearing them.

It comes with a 3-mic system which will provide a crystal clear sound output to the person who is on the other side of the call.

The 2 outer mics work together with the inner mic to block the outside ambience while you are on a call. With a battery capacity of 85 mAh (Earbuds) & 270 mAh (case) play music without worrying about battery life.

For us, the battery lasted for over 9 hours which included music, phone calls, video conference etc.

The company claims 11 hours of listening time on a single charge that can be extended to 22 total hours with the charging case.

You can check the battery status by downloading the Galaxy Buds+ APP. This app gives you a lot of different additional features too when you connect your buds with it, like Ambient sound, audio equalizer, find my earbuds etc.

Now, this app is available for both android and iOS users.

While we experimented with both a Samsung phone and an iPhone too but the sound quality is much better when these Buds Plus are used along with a Samsung smartphone.

For all, you outdoor running enthusiast the Galaxy Buds Plus sport an IPX2 rating which means a few splashes and few scuffles in light rain is something your buds will easily survive though we don't recommend experimenting with that.

We also tried them during the workout and to our surprise, they were well stuck throughout the session.

Few things which will help you in its operation as they have touch controls

Single Tap is used for: Play, Pause. Double Tap will help you play the next song or receive/end call. With 'Triple Tap' you can play the previous song.

My only worry while operating them was that they have a super sensitive touch and often I skipped the song I was listening to while accidentally touching the panel.

Another thing which we will recommend is to wear them and then start the operation i.e.: listening to the song to connect a call as otherwise you might have to shuffle the song back.

You also get an option to connect them with your laptop which will be helpful if you have back to back office calls and webinars going on which you have to attend.

Verdict & Price:

Truly wireless sleek, Good sound, handy & lightweight are some of the benefits of the Galaxy Buds Plus. You can wear them the whole day without even realising that you are actually wearing them on you.

And that's a quality which you want your earphone to possess. After using it for some time we really like the multi-functionality of these earphones.

They reduced my regular effort of picking up the phone every time I was getting a call. The only things which troubled me sometimes are the super

sensitive touch gesture but apart from that, they are spot one.

So should you spend Rs. 11,990 for these beauties?

Well I would say, it looks stylish and is compact, cute and classy. Will suit you if you are a student or a working professional. Performance is great too. So, you won't really have to think twice about it.