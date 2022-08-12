Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price and availability announced in India

Samsung has officially announced the price of its latest flagship true wireless earbuds in India. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the company’s latest flagship TWS earbuds and come with advanced audio and ANC features. Now, Samsung has unveiled details about the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro’s pricing and availability in India.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Price India

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price in India is set at Rs 17,999. Samsung is offering a wireless charging pad for Rs 499 when purchasing the Buds 2 Pro. Additionally, the company is also offering a Multibank Cashback of Rs 3,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of its new premium TWS earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be available in Graphite, White and Bora Purple colours. Consumers can pre-book the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on Samsung.com and across leading online and offline retail stores starting August 16, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Features, Specs

Samsung’s latest flagship earbuds feature superior Hi-Fi 24bit Audio which offers a high-dynamic range for crystal clear sound. The new Samsung seamless codec (SSC HiFi) enables quality music is enabled and the new coaxial 2-way speaker makes those sounds richer than ever. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS earbuds are 15 percent smaller than their predecessor, offering an ergonomic fit.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with a new Auto Switch to provide an effortless transition from TV shows and movies to calls. The Buds 2 Pro can also be located using SmartThings. They also come with 360 Degree audio support with Direct Multi-channel. The Buds 2 Pro are compatible with Samsung Seamless Codec HiFi (SSC HiFi), AAC, and SBC codecs and can be connected through Bluetooth 5.3.

The earbuds also feature an IPX7 rating for dust and water resistance, although this doesn’t extend to the case. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also comes with advanced noise cancellation and offers the best-in-class ANC. Samsung’s TWS earbuds pack a 515 mAh battery in the case and a 61 mAh battery in both earbuds, offering a total of up to 29 hours of playback.