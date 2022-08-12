Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order in India to commence on August 16

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are now available for pre-order in India. Samsung recently concluded its Galaxy Unpacked event, where it revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Now, Samsung has confirmed that both its latest foldables will be up for pre-order in India on August 16 at 12:00 noon. Consumers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be able to avail of benefits of over Rs 40,000. consumers will also get an exclusive gift worth Rs 5,199 on pre-booking.

On pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, customers will get a slim clear cover worth Rs 2,000 over and above the mentioned offers. The pre-order event will go on from August 16, 12:00 noon till midnight on August 17.

But the Galaxy Z Fold price starts from $1,799 (Roughly Rs 1,42,600) in the US, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 price starts from $999 (Roughly Rs 79,000) in the US. As of now, the pricing of Samsung’s foldable hasn’t been announced in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The foldable smartphone will also feature 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 runs on Android 12L, a version of Android for large screen devices, with Samsung’s One UI skin on top.

In optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, the same one used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Review). The main camera is accompanied by a 12 MP ultrawide unit and 10 MP telephoto shooter with OIS and 3x optical zoom. The Z Fold 4 will also have a 4MP under-display camera on the top of the inner display and a 10 MP selfie shooter housed in the hole-punch notch of the outer screen.

Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone will feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ LTPO AMOLED panel. The screen can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz for better power consumption. The inner display has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and supports HDR10+. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 sports an HD+ 6.2-inch cover or outer AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will pack a 4,400 mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also features up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs a 3,700 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast-charging support. The phone will run on Android 12 with One UI 4.1.1 on top.

Samsung’s new flip smartphone also sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also uses an LTPO panel, enabling an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also boasts a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside with a 260x512 pixels resolution.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will feature a 12 MP primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture and a 12 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the Z Flip 4 opts for a 10 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold colour options as well as a customisable Bespoke Edition.