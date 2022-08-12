English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order in India to commence on August 16

    But the Galaxy Z Fold price starts from $1,799 (Roughly Rs 1,42,600) in the US, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 price starts from $999 (Roughly Rs 79,000) in the US.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 12, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are now available for pre-order in India. Samsung recently concluded its Galaxy Unpacked event, where it revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5 series.

    Now, Samsung has confirmed that both its latest foldables will be up for pre-order in India on August 16 at 12:00 noon. Consumers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be able to avail of benefits of over Rs 40,000. consumers will also get an exclusive gift worth Rs 5,199 on pre-booking.

    On pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, customers will get a slim clear cover worth Rs 2,000 over and above the mentioned offers. The pre-order event will go on from August 16, 12:00 noon till midnight on August 17.

    But the Galaxy Z Fold price starts from $1,799 (Roughly Rs 1,42,600) in the US, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 price starts from $999 (Roughly Rs 79,000) in the US. As of now, the pricing of Samsung’s foldable hasn’t been announced in India.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications

    Close

    Related stories

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The foldable smartphone will also feature 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 runs on Android 12L, a version of Android for large screen devices, with Samsung’s One UI skin on top.

    In optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, the same one used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Review). The main camera is accompanied by a 12 MP ultrawide unit and 10 MP telephoto shooter with OIS and 3x optical zoom. The Z Fold 4 will also have a 4MP under-display camera on the top of the inner display and a 10 MP selfie shooter housed in the hole-punch notch of the outer screen.

    Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone will feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ LTPO AMOLED panel. The screen can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz for better power consumption. The inner display has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and supports HDR10+. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 sports an HD+ 6.2-inch cover or outer AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will pack a 4,400 mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also features up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs a 3,700 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast-charging support. The phone will run on Android 12 with One UI 4.1.1 on top.

    Samsung’s new flip smartphone also sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also uses an LTPO panel, enabling an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also boasts a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside with a 260x512 pixels resolution.

    For optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will feature a 12 MP primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture and a 12 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the Z Flip 4 opts for a 10 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold colour options as well as a customisable Bespoke Edition.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Foldable smartphones #galaxy unpacked #Samsung #smartphones
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 04:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.