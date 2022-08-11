Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Highlights: Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Series launched

Samsung recently concluded its latest Galaxy Unpacked event where it showcased new foldable smartphones and more. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5 series were among the latest entrants to the company’s portfolio. Here are all the Galaxy Unpacked Highlights.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a starting price of $1,799 (Roughly Rs 1,42,600) for the base 12GB/256GB model. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will go on sale in the US and select other markets from August 26. Among its key specs, are a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the Android 12L operating system, a new 50 MP primary camera on the back, the use of Gorilla Glass Victus+, an IPX8 rating, and dual 120Hz AMOLED displays. Check out all the details here

Samsung also launched a new flip smartphone alongside the Z Fold 4. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price starts from $999 (Roughly Rs 79,000). The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available for purchase in select markets from August 26. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, and a secondary 1.9-inch Super AMOLED screen on the outside. The phone also boasts an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance. The cover display enables capturing of hands-free video or full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip 4 to activate its FlexCam. Check out all the details here

Apart from its two flagship foldable smartphones, Samsung also launched a new pair of premium TWS earbuds at its latest Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro brings several improvements over the Galaxy Buds Pro in both the battery and audio departments. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price is set at $299.99 (Roughly Rs 18,000). Samsung’s latest flagship earbuds feature superior Hi-Fi 24bit Audio. They also come with 360 Degree audio support with Direct Multi-channel. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also comes with advanced noise cancellation and offers the best-in-class ANC. Check out all the details here

Samsung only announced pricing and availability of the new Galaxy devices in the US, the UK, Europe, and select other markets. The company is yet to confirm details about the price and availability of its new devices in India.

Samsung also reiterated its commitment to the environment during the Galaxy Unpacked event. Since the launch of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has incorporated recycled materials not just in our packaging, but also in the hardware of our new products. The tech giant also announced that more than 90 percent of the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is made with recycled materials. The new Galaxy Z series also incorporates ocean-bound plastics into key components and 100 percent recycled paper for its packaging.