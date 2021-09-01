Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launch in India today at 12 pm: Check specifications, price

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launch in India is scheduled to begin at 12 pm. The new Samsung smartphone comes with an incremental upgrade over the Galaxy A52 5G, which did not launch in India. The Galaxy A52s 5G specifications are already known as it has launched in International markets already.

Samsung Galaxy A52s price in India

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G official India price will be announced at 12 pm IST. The company is rumoured to launch two variants in India. The base 6GB + 128GB variant is likely to launch for Rs 35,999. There will be an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option that could launch for Rs 37,499.

Samsung will launch the device in three colours - Awesome White, Awesome Black and Awesome Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Galaxy A52s 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth unit. The hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM.The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. It also has stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos support. The Samsung phone features an IP67 rating and comes with an in-display fingerprint reader. It runs on Android 11 with One UI 3 on top.