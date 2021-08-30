Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launch in India on September 1: Check price, specs, features

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launch in India has been confirmed. The premium Samsung smartphone will debut on September 1 in India. The 5G smartphone will come in three colours - Awesome White, Awesome Black and Awesome Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A52s launch in India

Galaxy A52s launch date is set for September 1 in India. Samsung’s teaser video does not reveal the Galaxy A52s 5G pricing details. According to leaked details, the Samsung Galaxy A52s price in India starts at Rs 35,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. It will also launch in an 8GB + 128GB option for Rs 37,499.

As mentioned above, Samsung will launch the device in three colours - Awesome White, Awesome Black and Awesome Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Galaxy A52s 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth unit. The hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.

It also has stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos support. The Samsung phone features an IP67 rating and comes with an in-display fingerprint reader. It runs on Android 11 with One UI 3 on top.