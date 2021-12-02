MARKET NEWS

English
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G launched with 50MP triple-camera, 5000 mAh battery

There is no official word on the Samsung Galaxy A13 launch in India at the moment.

Moneycontrol News
December 02, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is expected to be the company's most affordable 5G smartphone in India upon launch.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G that launched in the US on December 1 is the latest budget smartphone from the South Korean tech giant.

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a triple-camera on the back. There is no official word on the Samsung Galaxy A13 India’s launch but reports suggest it will be soon.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G price 

Samsung launched the Galaxy A13 5G in the US for $249.99 (about Rs 18,700). The device comes with 64GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G specifications 

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone has a water-drop notch at the top of the display, which Samsung calls an Infinity-V screen. The display on the Galaxy A13 5G refreshes up to 90 times a second.

On the back, the device has a triple-camera setup. It has a 50MP primary camera sensor, paired with two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. The device has a 5MP front camera sensor. It packs a 5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Under the hood, the smartphone draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and is paired with a Mali G57 GPU. The device has 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card. It boots Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 out of the box.

Other Samsung Galaxy A13 5G specifications include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, etc.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Dec 2, 2021 11:01 am

