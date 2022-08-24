English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Galaxy A04 budget smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery, 50 MP dual-rear cameras is coming to India

    The Samsung Galaxy A04 is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, which seems like the Exynos 850 SoC.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST

    South Korean giant Samsung has announced a new budget smartphone in its Galaxy A series for India. The Galaxy A04 is an ultra-affordable smartphone with an Exynos chip, a dual-rear camera setup, and a large battery.

    Samsung Galaxy A04 Specifications 

    The Samsung Galaxy A04 is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, which seems like the Exynos 850 SoC. The chip is paired with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB through a microSD card.

    The Samsung Galaxy A04 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display with a waterdrop notch. The panel boasts of a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A04 packs a 5,000 mAh battery and charges over a USB Type-C port. The company hasn't mentioned the charging speed.

    The Galaxy A04 has a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. The notch houses a 5 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy A04 runs Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1 on top.

    Close
    Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Samsung Galaxy A04 comes in White, Black, Green, and Copper colour options. Samsung is yet to mention the price and availability of the Galaxy A04.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Exynos #Samsung #smartphones
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 02:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.