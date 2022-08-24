Samsung Galaxy A04 budget smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery, 50 MP dual-rear cameras is coming to India

South Korean giant Samsung has announced a new budget smartphone in its Galaxy A series for India. The Galaxy A04 is an ultra-affordable smartphone with an Exynos chip, a dual-rear camera setup, and a large battery.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A04 is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, which seems like the Exynos 850 SoC. The chip is paired with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB through a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display with a waterdrop notch. The panel boasts of a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A04 packs a 5,000 mAh battery and charges over a USB Type-C port. The company hasn't mentioned the charging speed.

The Galaxy A04 has a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. The notch houses a 5 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy A04 runs Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1 on top.