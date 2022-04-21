English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC full specifications revealed

    The Exynos 1280 chip has also been incorporated in smartphones like the Galaxy A53, Galaxy M33, and Galaxy A33.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 21, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST
    Samsung and AMD team up to shake things up on mobile, the next Exynos SoC will use RDNA 2 technology

    Samsung and AMD team up to shake things up on mobile, the next Exynos SoC will use RDNA 2 technology

    Samsung just revealed the specifications of the Exynos 1280 mobile platform. The new Exynos 1280 chip has also been incorporated in smartphones like the Galaxy A53, Galaxy M33, and Galaxy A33.

    The new Exynos 1280 SoC is built on the 5nm fabrication process. The Exynos 1280 boasts an octa-CPU with 2 Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and 6 Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. For graphics, the Exynos chip opts for the Mali-G68 GPU. It also supports LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

    The Exynos 1280 supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO with Dual-band (2.4/5G), Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio Rx, and Quad-constellation multi-signal for L1 and L5 GNSS. You also get both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz connectivity.

    The NPU on board the Exynos chip comes with 4.3 TOPS and offers AI functions like real-time motion analysis, multi-object surveillance, scene segmentation, and more. The Exynos 1280 chip can handle a display with a resolution up to FHD+ and a refresh rate up to 120Hz.

    The image signal processor onboard the Exynos 1280 supports a maximum resolution of up to 108 megapixels and up to three additional 16 MP modules. It also supports 4K video recording at 30fps. The chip is optimised with Fused Multiply-Add (FMA) for better battery life and lower power consumption.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Exynos #Samsung #smartphones
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 07:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.