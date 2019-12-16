App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung denies reports claiming it has sold one million Galaxy Fold units

The Galaxy Fold is currently the only foldable smartphone available in multiple countries across the world.

Carlsen Martin

Last Friday, we reported that a Samsung represented had confirmed that the company had sold one million Galaxy Fold units in 2019. However, Samsung recently denied these figures, claiming that there was a mix up in the numbers.

President of Samsung Electronics Sohn Young revealed that Samsung had sold over one million Galaxy Fold units during the TechCrunch Disrupt Belin conference. Shon said; “And I think that the point is, we’re selling

million of these products. There are a million people that want to use this product at $2,000.”

In the denial report, a spokesperson for Samsung said that the figure might have been confused with the company’s initial sales target for the year. He emphasised that Samsung’s Galaxy Fold sales figures are yet to reach one million units.

Close

Analysts had initially predicted that Samsung would sell anywhere between 4,00,000 to 5,00,000 Galaxy Fold units this year. However, Samsung hasn’t yet revealed any sales numbers.

related news

The Galaxy Fold is currently the only foldable smartphone available in multiple countries across the world. The Moto Razr is still only available in the US.

The Galaxy Fold features a 7.3-inch screen, six cameras, a flagship chipset, and a unique form factor. However, it also costs a whopping Rs 1,64,999. However, pricing of these phones will certainly drop with future iterations of the device as the cost of innovation drops with any second-generation product.

Industry insiders and analysts also claim that sales of future Samsung foldable phones are expected to peak in the future, going up to six million units in 2020. Samsung also gave us a look at a clamshell-style folding smartphone like the Moto Razr, which is rumoured to arrive in 2020 alongside the Galaxy S11 model.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #4G smartphones #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.