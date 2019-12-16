Samsung denies reports claiming it has sold one million Galaxy Fold units

The Galaxy Fold is currently the only foldable smartphone available in multiple countries across the world.
Last Friday, we reported that a Samsung represented had confirmed that the company had sold one million Galaxy Fold units in 2019. However, Samsung recently denied these figures, claiming that there was a mix up in the numbers.
President of Samsung Electronics Sohn Young revealed that Samsung had sold over one million Galaxy Fold units during the TechCrunch Disrupt Belin conference. Shon said; “And I think that the point is, we’re selling
In the denial report, a spokesperson for Samsung said that the figure might have been confused with the company’s initial sales target for the year. He emphasised that Samsung’s Galaxy Fold sales figures are yet to reach one million units.
Analysts had initially predicted that Samsung would sell anywhere between 4,00,000 to 5,00,000 Galaxy Fold units this year. However, Samsung hasn’t yet revealed any sales numbers.
The Galaxy Fold is currently the only foldable smartphone available in multiple countries across the world. The Moto Razr is still only available in the US.
The Galaxy Fold features a 7.3-inch screen, six cameras, a flagship chipset, and a unique form factor. However, it also costs a whopping Rs 1,64,999. However, pricing of these phones will certainly drop with future iterations of the device as the cost of innovation drops with any second-generation product.Industry insiders and analysts also claim that sales of future Samsung foldable phones are expected to peak in the future, going up to six million units in 2020. Samsung also gave us a look at a clamshell-style folding smartphone like the Moto Razr, which is rumoured to arrive in 2020 alongside the Galaxy S11 model.LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.