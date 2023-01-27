Riot Games hackers are going to auction League of Legends source code for $1 million

(Image Courtesy: Riot Games)

Hacker's who breached security at League of Legends studio, Riot Games, have now put the data up for auction.

The popular game studio revealed earlier in the month, that it had suffered a data breach. The hackers managed to steal approximately 72.4GB of source code from Riot's most popular online games - League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and the company's anti-cheat tool, Packman.

The company confirmed that it had received a ransom note following the breach, but publicly stated that it had no intention of paying the hackers.

As TechRadar reports, the data is now being auctioned off online with source code for League of Legends, and the anti-cheat tool Packman being bid on for a minimum of one million.

The anti-cheat tool itself is also available separately for $500,000. While it is not confirmed, various reports had stated that the hackers had demanded 10 million in exchange for the data.

League of Legends is a popular Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game that attracts millions of players worldwide. It also hosts international competition with prize payouts in the millions.