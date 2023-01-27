English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Riot Games hackers are going to auction League of Legends source code for $1 million

    The studio was the victim of a data breach earlier in the month

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Riot Games)

    (Image Courtesy: Riot Games)

    Hacker's who breached security at studio, Riot Games, have now put the data up for auction.

    The popular game studio revealed earlier in the month, that it had suffered a data breach. The hackers managed to steal approximately 72.4GB of source code from Riot's most popular online games - and the company's anti-cheat tool, .

    The company confirmed that it had received a ransom note following the breach, but publicly stated that it had no intention of paying the hackers.

    As TechRadar reports, the data is now being auctioned off online with source code for and the anti-cheat tool being bid on for a minimum of one million.