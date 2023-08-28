Reliance AGM 2023: What is Jio AirFiber, and when does it launch?

AirFiber uses a set of receivers and routers to gather data from existing 5G towers, and beam them to your home. (Representative Image)

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced on August 28 that its telecom arm Reliance Jio will launch their AirFiber internet service from Ganesh Chaturthi, September 19.

While that is great, you may find yourself asking what is AirFiber?, and how is it different from JioFiber?

Over the air internet

Jio's optical fiber-based broadband service, JioFiber, has now reached over 10 million subscribers across India. The company says that on average, a household consumes 280GB of data per month, which is ten times larger than Jio's per-capita mobile data consumption.

Those are fantastic numbers, but they are held back by one thing - the need for architecture to facilitate wired broadband connections. In cities, this wouldn't be too much of a problem, but in remote areas, it can be challenging to lay down the optical fiber required for the connection.

Check out the latest updates from RIL AGM 2023 here

Jio says their optical fiber spans over 1.5 million km across India but it's still not enough to reach every home.

This is where AirFiber comes in. Using Jio's extensive 5G data network, AirFiber uses a set of receivers and routers to gather data from existing 5G towers, and beam them to your home.

This usually involves a router placed inside the home, and an appliance on the outside with a 5G SIM in it. The appliance gathers 5G data from nearby towers and transmits them to the router for up to 1Gbps broadband speeds.

The obvious benefit of this, is reaching remote areas where infrastructure is hard to set-up. It also makes use of existing 5G towers. The drawback is if you are in an area that experiences poor network reception, this might not be for you.

Plans and pricing

Jio says that optical fiber allows them to connect up to 15,000 homes daily, but with AirFiber, it will allow them to reach up to 150,000 connections per day.

The company hasn't announced the official pricing and plans yet, but will launch the service on September 19.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.