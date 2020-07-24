App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 9 sale at 12 pm today: Check price, specifications, storage options

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale will start at 12 pm on mi.com and amazon.in. The phone will be available in India in three variants and three colour options.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale starts today (July 24) at 12 pm. The budget Redmi smartphone was launched on July 20 in India under the Redmi Note 9 series 2020. Redmi Note 9 would be available for purchase via a flash sale on mi.com and amazon.in.

Redmi Note 9 price and storage options

Xiaomi has launched three variants of the Redmi Note 9 in India. The base variant with 4GB + 64GB is priced at Rs 11,999, whereas the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 13,499. There is also a 6GB + 128GB configuration priced at Rs 14,999. 

Redmi Note 9 comes in three colours — Aqua Green, Pebble Grey, Arctic White.

Redmi Note 9 Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 450 nits of typical brightness. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the upper left corner for the 13MP front camera.

Redmi Note 9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The European variant comes in 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory. 

The Redmi Note 9 has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. 

The phone packs a 5,020 mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger in the box. It runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin on top.

Redmi Note 9 has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner placed below the camera sensors. As an alternative, there is also support for AI face unlock.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 11:04 am

