Redmi Note 11S specifications leaked hours after official launch date announcement

Based on the leaked specs, we speculate that the Redmi Note 11S price in India will be around Rs 16,000.

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
Redmi Note 11S launch in India is set to take place on February 9.

Redmi Note 11S India launch event will take place on February 9. The company has also teased the design of its upcoming budget smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India. Hours after the official launch confirmation, Redmi Note 11S specifications have leaked online.

Redmi Note 11S specifications 

Redmi Note 11S will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display. The AMOLED display will support a 90Hz refresh rate, according to tipster Yogesh Brar. In an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol, Redmi India Business Lead Sneha Tainwala had also hinted something similar about the Redmi Note 11S specifications. The device will also come with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which was corroborated by Brar.

The tipster further reveals that the device will come with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM along with 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage. The phone is also said to pack a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It will run Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

On the back, the phone has a quad-camera setup. It will have a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. For selfies, the phone will have a 13MP front camera sensor. The phone is rumoured to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. 

Based on the leaked specs, we speculate that the Redmi Note 11S price in India will be around Rs 16,000. The Redmi Note 10S was launched in India for Rs 14,999. Redmi could launch the device at a higher price considering the upgrades in display, camera and performance unit. Add to it the rising cost of components along with the global chip shortage.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Redmi #Redmi Note 11s #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Jan 24, 2022 03:29 pm

