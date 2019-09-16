Realme XT, India's first 64 MP quad camera phone, goes on sale on Flipkart today

Realme is gearing up for the first sale of its most premium offering, Realme XT -- with an aim to make a dent in the under sub Rs 20,000 smartphone segment. The Realme XT is also the first smartphone to launch in India with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. The device will go on sale on Flipkart at 12 noon today.

The Realme XT will be available in three variants starting at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB in-built storage model. Realme has also announced a 6GB/64GB option at Rs 16,999 and an 8GB/128GB configuration at Rs 18,999. Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth also confirmed that only 64,000 Realme XT units will be available during the first sale.

The Realme XT will also come in two different colours – Pearl Blue and Pearl White. To celebrate the launch of the Realme XT, the company is offering a six-month free screen replacement. Other offers like a No Cost EMI payment option and an instant 5-percent Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards can also be availed.

Realme is planning to deliver on all fronts with the XT. The device offers a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 primary sensor, an ultrawide, depth, and macro lens. The Realme XT also gets a Super AMOLED panel with an impressive 91.9% screen-to-body ratio.

The Realme XT gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with the Adreno 616 GPU. You also get a 20W VOOC Flash Charger in the box to power the 4,000 mAh battery. The handset also supports Dolby Atmos audio.