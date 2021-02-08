MARKET NEWS

Realme X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord vs Vivo V20 Pro: Which is the best 5G phone under Rs 30,000?

Read on to find out who reigns king in the premium mid-range segment.

Carlsen Martin
February 08, 2021 / 06:16 PM IST

Last week, Realme unveiled the X7 and X7 Pro in India. While the Realme X7 (First Impressions) focused on the affordable 5G market, the more premium X7 Pro targets the premium mid-range segment. However, in this premium mid-range market, the Realme X7 Pro isn’t the only handset that offers 5G, the OnePlus Nord and Vivo V20 Pro.

OnePlus Nord vs Realme X7 Pro vs Vivo V20 Pro
ModelRealme X7 ProVivo V20 ProOnePlus Nord
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 1000+Snapdragon 765GSnapdragon 765G
Display6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR106.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10
RAM 8GB 8GB6GB / 8GB / 12GB
Storage 128GB UFS 2.1 128GB UFS 2.164GB / 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1
Rear Camera 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP + 2 MP 64 MP, f/1.9 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.3 + 5 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera32 MP, f/2.544 MP, f/2.0 + 8 MP, f/2.332 MP, f/2.5 + 8 MP, f/2.5
Battery4,500 mAh, 65W Charging4,000 mAh, 33W Charging 4,115 mAh, 30W Charging
Software Android 10; Realme UI Android 10;  FuntouchOS 11Android 10, OxygenOS
Price (Rs) 29,999 29,990 24,999 / 27,999 / 29,999

Also Read: Realme X7 vs Mi 10i vs Moto G 5G: Features, specs of India's budget 5G phones compared

What are the differences?

First off, the design and build quality of all three phones are quite good, with glass backs and fronts as well as attractive finishes. Now, design is subjective, so we’ll leave you to decide which of these three phones have the best design and move on to the specs.

Display

Close

All three phones opt for a superior AMOLED panel, albeit at different refresh rates. The Vivo V20 Pro features a regular 60Hz refresh rate, while the OnePlus Nord and Realme X7 Pro max out at 90Hz and 120Hz, respectively. We’ve tested all three phones, and the panel used on the X7 Pro can keep pace with flagships. The Realme X7 Pro also has the brightest of the three screens.

Performance

mediaTek (1)

In terms of performance, the Realme X7 Pro’s MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC is much faster than the Snapdragon 765G chipset on the Vivo V20 Pro and OnePlus Nord. The Dimensity 1000+ is the fastest 5G mid-range chip on the market. So, performance-wise, the X7 Pro does pull ahead of the rest.

Cameras

In optics, the Realme X7 and OnePlus Nord feature a quad-camera setup on the back, while Vivo opts for three rear cameras. However, it is worth noting that the ultrawide lens on the V20 Pro doubles as a macro camera. The cameras on all three phones are pretty competent in the camera department, the V20 Pro does a slightly better job than the competition, especially in low light.

When it comes to selfies, both OnePlus and Vivo offer two front cameras, while Realme losses out on the ultrawide selfie shooter. The higher 44-megapixel selfie camera on the V20 Pro does tend to give it a slight advantage in selfies as well.

Battery & Software

The Realme X7 Pro has a larger battery than the V20 Pro and Nord. However, there is no competition in terms of charging speed, as Realme also doubles the charging speed as compared to the other two devices. On the software side, I simply cannot see anyone choosing Realme UI or FuntouchOS over OxygenOS on the OnePlus Nord. OxygenOS offers a ton of customizations as well as a clean, bloatware-free user experience. Realme UI is making steps in the right direction but is yet to catch up to OxgenOS.

Which one should you buy?

While all three handsets offer excellent value, the OnePlus Nord is the best pick if you prioritize software. If you don’t mind messy software and are fine with a regular 60Hz panel, the V20 Pro will give you a better camera experience. However, of all the three phones we’ve compared, the Realme X7 Pro offers the best balance between hardware and software.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #OnePlus #Realme #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Feb 8, 2021 06:16 pm

