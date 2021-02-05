Realme X7 vs Mi 10i vs Moto G 5G: Features, specs of India's budget 5G phones compared

Realme recently launched the X7 series in India. The company unveiled two new smartphones in the series, including the Realme X7 and X7 Pro, the latter of which targets the premium mid-range market. However, the vanilla Realme X7 debuts in the 20K segment and is being touted as an affordable 5G handset. But it isn’t alone in this segment, with competition coming in from both Motorola and Xiaomi.

So, we decided to take a look at the specs of all three of India’s budget 5G phones and see what the difference is between the three of them.

Model Mi 10i Moto G 5G Realme X7 Chipset Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Dimensity 800U Display 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz, HDR10 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD, 60hz, HDR10 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 60Hz RAM 6GB / 8GB 6GB 6GB / 8GB Storage 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 128GB UFS 2.1 128GB UFS 2.1 Rear Camera 108 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP + 2 MP 48 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.3 + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.5 16 MP, f/2.2 16 MP, f/2.5 Battery 4820 mAh, 33W Charging 5,000 mAh, 20W Charging 4,310 mAh, 50W Charging Software Android 10; MIUI 12 Android 10 Android 10; Realme UI Price (Rs) 20,999 / 21,999 / 23,999 20,999 19,999 / 21,999

What are the differences between the Realme X7, Mi 10i, and Moto G 5G?

While the Moto G 5G and Mi 10i use a Snapdragon 750G SoC, the X7 opts for a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. All three chips support 5G, although our Geekbench test showed the MediaTek chip to be slightly slower than its Snapdragon counterpart. However, they are all pretty capable of handling most tasks without much effort, although you will have to comprise graphics and frame rates in some games.

In terms of display, the Realme X7 uses a superior OLED panel, while the Mi 10i and Moto G 5G opt for LCD screens. However, of the three phones, only the Mi 10i has a high-refresh-rate. While the high-refresh-rate panel on the Mi 10i is extremely smooth, the Realme X7 is better for watching content.

While the Moto G 5G has the largest battery of the three phones, Realme offers the fastest charging speed. However, in terms of getting the charging speed and battery capacity, the Mi 10i strikes the best balance of the three devices. While software tends to be preferential and can go either way, we’d personally prefer the stock experience on the Moto G 5G.

Moving on to optics, and it becomes pretty apparent that this is a race of the ‘primary cameras.’ Megapixel count isn’t the only metric that defines a good camera, but in this case, the 108 MP sensor on the Mi 10i does have a distinct advantage against the competition. It’s not that the Realme X7 and Moto G 5G use a bad primary sensor, it’s just that the Mi 10i’s main camera is better.