Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T spec comparison: Which is the better flagship killer?

The Realme X2 Pro and OnePlus 7T feature many identical specifications.
|Parameters
|Realme X2 Pro
|OnePlus 7T
|Display
|6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2400 resolution.
|6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ with Adreno 640 GPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ with Adreno 640 GPU
|RAM
|8GB/ 12GB
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0
|128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0
|Battery
|4,000 mAh with 50W SuperVOOC Flash charge via USB Type-C
|3,800 mAh battery with 30T Warp Charging support via USB Type-C
|Rear Camera
|Quad-cameras with 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field-of-view, 13MP f/2.5 telephoto lens with 2x optical lens, 5x hybrid zoom and up to 20x digital zoom,2MP Portrait lens
Triple cameras with 48MP f/1.6 primary sensor,16MP f/2.4 117-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with support for 2x optical zoom.
|Front Camera
|16MP f/2.0 front-facing sensor inside the notch
|16MP f/2.0 front-facing sensor inside the notch
|Biometrics
|In-display fingerprint scanner and AI Face Unlock
|In-display fingerprint scanner and AI Face Unlock
|Operating System
|ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 out-of-the-box
|OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.
|Price
|Rs 29,990 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 33,990 for 12GB + 256GB.
|Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.
The Realme X2 Pro and OnePlus 7T feature many identical specifications. Both smartphones feature the same display with 90Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and 8GB RAM as standard. The Realme X2 Pro offers a much better value in case you intend to buy the 12GB RAM variant.
On paper, the Realme X2 Pro has a better camera setup compared to the OnePlus 7T. Highlight camera features on the X2 Pro include a 64MP sensor and up to 20x digital zoom.
Our experience, in terms of software, with the OnePlus 7T (Review) has been better than the Realme X2 Pro (Review).
related news
In case you do not mind some bloatware, the Realme X2 Pro overtakes the OnePlus 7T as the true flagship killer.Also Read: Realme X2 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro vs Asus 6zGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.