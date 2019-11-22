Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T spec comparison: Which is the better flagship killer?

Parameters Realme X2 Pro OnePlus 7T Display 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2400 resolution. 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ with Adreno 640 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ with Adreno 640 GPU RAM 8GB/ 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 Battery 4,000 mAh with 50W SuperVOOC Flash charge via USB Type-C 3,800 mAh battery with 30T Warp Charging support via USB Type-C Rear Camera Quad-cameras with 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field-of-view, 13MP f/2.5 telephoto lens with 2x optical lens, 5x hybrid zoom and up to 20x digital zoom, 2MP Portrait lens Triple cameras with 48MP f/1.6 primary sensor, 16MP f/2.4 117-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with support for 2x optical zoom. Front Camera 16MP f/2.0 front-facing sensor inside the notch 16MP f/2.0 front-facing sensor inside the notch Biometrics In-display fingerprint scanner and AI Face Unlock In-display fingerprint scanner and AI Face Unlock Operating System ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 out-of-the-box OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. Price Rs 29,990 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 33,990 for 12GB + 256GB. Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

The Realme X2 Pro comes with top-of-the-line flagship features at a much lesser price. Launched for Rs 29,990, the smartphone competes with the OnePlus 7T, which was once known as the true Flagship Killer. Realme has managed to dethrone the OnePlus 7T from its flagship killer throne with its feature-rich and top-end specification sheet.

The Realme X2 Pro and OnePlus 7T feature many identical specifications. Both smartphones feature the same display with 90Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and 8GB RAM as standard. The Realme X2 Pro offers a much better value in case you intend to buy the 12GB RAM variant.

On paper, the Realme X2 Pro has a better camera setup compared to the OnePlus 7T. Highlight camera features on the X2 Pro include a 64MP sensor and up to 20x digital zoom.

Our experience, in terms of software, with the OnePlus 7T (Review) has been better than the Realme X2 Pro (Review).

In case you do not mind some bloatware, the Realme X2 Pro overtakes the OnePlus 7T as the true flagship killer.