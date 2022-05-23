English
    Realme Pad X launch on May 26, 11-inch 2K display, Dolby Atmos, stylus support confirmed

    The Realme Pad X is also expected to feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a large 8,360 mAh battery.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 23, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

    The Realme Pad X is set to be launched in China on May 26. Unlike the previous tablets from the Chinese electronics maker, the Realme Pad Mini and Realme Pad, the Realme Pad X brings a more formidable spec sheet as opposed to delivering a more affordable package.

    According to the company’s official page, the event for the Realme Pad X will be taking place at 2 pm local time. Users can pre-order the Realme Pad X online. Realme also confirmed several specifications of the Pad X.

    According to the teaser webpage, the Realme Pad X will be available in Bright Chessboard Green, Star Grey, and Sea Salt Blue.

    The teaser images show a racing pattern on the back, which is similar to one on some of the Realme GT Neo smartphones. The design and build of the Realme Pad X are close to those of the Realme Pad Mini.

    Realme has also confirmed that its upcoming Android tablet will offer stylus support. It will sport an 11-inch 2K IPS LCD panel. The display is anti-blue light Rheinland eye-protection certified, the company has said. The speaker system comes with Dolby Atmos support and it has a single rear and front camera.

    The Realme Pad X has also been listed on JD.com with 4GB and 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The Realme Pad X is also expected to feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a large 8,360 mAh battery.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android tablets #Realme #Tablets
    first published: May 23, 2022 04:32 pm
