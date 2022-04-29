Realme Pad Mini affordable Android tablet launched alongside Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones

Realme has officially unveiled a new budget tablet in India. The Realme Pad Mini is an affordable Android tablet that uses a Unisoc chipset and boasts a large battery. The smartphone maker also released the Realme Buds Q2s alongside its Android tablet at the Realme GT Neo 3 event.

Realme Pad Mini Price in India

The Realme Pad Mini features a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the Wi-Fi model with 3GB of RAM and 32 of storage. Additionally, the Realme Pad Mini LTE model will start from Rs 12,999 for the same configuration. Realme is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on all models of its latest tablet from May 2 to May 9.

Realme Buds Q2s Price in India

The Realme Buds Q2s are priced at Rs 1,999. They will be available in Night Black, Paper Green, and Paper White colours. The Buds Q2s will go on sale on May 2 at 12:00 noon through realme.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and other retailers.

Realme Pad Mini Specifications

The Realme Pad Mini is powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC with the Mali-G57 GPU. The tablet comes with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. The tablet sports an 8.7-inch HD+ LCD panel with an impressive 84.59 screen-to-body ratio. The Realme’s budget Android tablet also fits a 6,400 mAh battery in a slim 7.6mm form factor that weighs just 372 grams.

The Realme Pad Mini’s 6400 battery also supports fast-charging, up to 18W. The Pad Mini also comes with dual stereo speakers. It has an 8 MP camera on the back and a 5 MP camera on the front for video calls. The Realme Pad Mini comes in Blue and Grey colour options. The Realme Pad Mini comes in both Wi-Fi and LTE models.

Realme Buds Q2s Features

The Realme Buds Q2s are the company’s latest budget TWS earbuds. The Buds Q2 pack 10mm dynamic boost drivers that are claimed to deliver deep bass. The earbuds also support Dolby Atmos and offer a low latency 88milisecond gaming mode. The Buds Q2s offer environmental noise cancellation for calls.

Realme’s new budget truly wireless earbuds also come with touch controls to control playback and calls. The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.2 and are touted to offer a connectivity range of up to 10 meters. The Realme Buds Q2s are IPX4 rated for splash resistance. The Buds Q2s offer 30 hours of playback in total, with the case. And while charging is supplied to a MicroUSB port, the buds offer three hours of playback on a 10-minute charge.





