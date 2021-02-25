Realme Narzo 30A vs Poco M3: Full Comparison

Realme recently unveiled two Narzo 30 series devices in the budget 4G and 5G spaces. The Narzo 30 Pro arrived as the most affordable 5G phone in India, while the Narzo 30A debuted as a sub-10K budget handset. Our focus in this comparison is on the latter.

While the Realme Narzo 30A delivers excellent value for money, it is not alone in this space. Despite their higher prices, the Poco M3 also offers excellent value for money.

Specs Poco M3 Realme Narzo 30A Chipset Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G85 Display 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD (1080*2400 pixels), 400 nits, 395 ppi 6.5-inch HD+ LCD (720*1600 pixels), 470 nits, 270 ppi RAM 6GB 3GB / 4GB Storage 64GB / 128GB 32GB / 64GB Rear camera 48 MP, f/1.8 + 2MP, f/2.4 + 2MP, f/2.4 13 MP, f/2.2 + 2MP, f/2.4 Front camera 8 MP, f/2.1 8 MP, f/2.0 Software Android 10; MIUI 11 Android 10; Realme UI Battery & charging 6,000 mAh battery, 18W fast charging 6,000 mAh, 18W fast charging Price (Rs) 10,999 / 11,999 8,999 / 9,999

What are the differences?

Design is very subjective and inevitably comes down to personal preference. However, the Poco M3’s island-style camera layout is quite unique and seems like a refreshing change to the traditional budget smartphone design. Additionally, the M3 also has Gorilla Glass protection on the front.

While both phones have similarly sized displays, the Poco M3 offers a higher resolution. However, Realme offers a slightly higher advertised typical brightness. Although the higher resolution is definitely more preferable here.

In terms of performance, both phones are pretty evenly matched, although the MediaTek chip is more powerful if you go by AnTuTu’s scoring (By around 10-percent). The MediaTek chip is fine-tuned for gaming, although games tend to be more optimized for Snapdragon chips. It is worth noting that RAM on the Narzo 30A is limited to 4GB as opposed to 6GB on the Poco M3. Performance could go either way, but the 6GB RAM is going to work in favor of Poco.

Software is anyone’s game. MIUI for Poco tends to offer more customisations than Realme UI, but the latter offers a cleaner experience. In terms of which OS better resembles stock Android, it would have to be Realme UI.

While the cameras on both these phones are nothing to write home about, the Poco M3 is a clear winner here. A 48 MP camera is going to give Poco an edge here, especially considering we are in the budget segment.

Another thing to consider here is the price, the Realme Narzo 20A starts from Rs 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB model, while the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999. The Poco M3’s price is set at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB/64GB model while doubling the storage will cost you Rs 11,999.