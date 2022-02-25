Realme GT Neo 3 reportedly spotted on official Indian website, launch imminent

Realme is gearing up to launch a new GT series smartphone in India aside from the Realme GT 2 series. The Realme GT Neo 3 was recently leaked on the company’s official Indian website. The Realme GT Neo 3 has already been spotted on a bunch of certification websites.

Pricebaba recently reported that tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the Realme GT Neo 3 moniker in the Realme India website’s source code. This suggests that the Realme GT Neo 3’s launch in India is imminent.

While the listing doesn’t reveal any information about the Realme GT Neo 3, the report suggests the launch could be just around the corner. It is worth noting that Realme has not confirmed the launch of the GT Neo 3 in China just yet. Additionally, the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro are set to arrive globally on February 28 at MWC 2022.

Realme GT Neo 3 Expected Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The phone could sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The device will likely run-on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

The Realme GT Neo 3 could opt for a triple-camera setup, which includes a 50 MP Sony IMX766 shooter, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP lens. The phone is also expected to get a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The Realme GT Neo 3 was recently spotted on the Chinese certification website TENAA with model numbers RMX3560 and RMX3562.