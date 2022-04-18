Realme GT Neo 3 launch date in India set for April 29: All you need to know

The Realme GT Neo 3 finally has got a launch date in India—April 29. The Realme GT Neo 3 launch was teased at the official unveiling of the Realme GT 2 Pro but the date was confirmed during a recent episode of Ask Madhav.

The company has also confirmed that the Realme Pad 5G is also in the works.

The Realme GT Neo 3 has already been unveiled globally, giving a good idea of its specifications and price. While there’s no information about the Realme Pad 5G, it will succeed last year’s Realme Pad (Review), which debuted as an affordable Android tablet.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 features a glass back and comes in three colours. The phone sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 32MP front camera. The phone has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

On the back, the Realme GT Neo 3 camera module houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor. The main camera comes with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

The phone draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 4500 mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. It weighs 188 grams and is 8.2mm thick. There is also a 5000 mAh battery variant with 80W fast charging support.

Realme GT Neo 3 expected price in India

The Realme GT Neo 3 has a starting price of CNY 1999 (roughly Rs 24,000). This suggests that the Realme GT Neo 3 could be priced in India's sub-30K segment.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes