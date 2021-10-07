Realme GT Neo 2 launch in India set for October 13: Check specifications, expected price

Realme is gearing up to launch a new GT series smartphone in India next week. The Realme GT Neo 2 is arriving in India on October 13, following the launch of the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition.



The Premium Mid-ranger that Strikes the Perfect Balance between performance, display & design.#realmeGTNEO2 features:

Snapdragon 870 5G Processor

120Hz E4 AMOLED Display

65W SuperDart Charge#EverythingInNEO

The company has set up a dedicated microsite confirming various details about the Realme GT Neo 2. Firstly, the GT Neo 2 will be revealed in India through a virtual event on October 13 at 12:30 pm (IST). The event will be streamed on the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

The microsite confirms that the Realme GT Neo 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The phone also boasts a large stainless steel vapour chamber for better cooling. Realme has also confirmed a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge support.

The phone will sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED Display by Samsung. The panel features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also boasts a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The back panel of the device reveals a triple-camera setup. While the specifications haven’t been revealed, the GT Neo 2 was already unveiled in China last month. The triple-camera setup will include a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit.

The Realme GT Neo 2 is set to come in Neo Green, Neo Blue, and Neo Black colour options. As of now, the price of the Realme GT Neo 2 is yet to be revealed but considering the price of the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition, we believe the Neo 2 will debut in India’s sub-30K segment. It will compete with the Mi 11X and iQOO 7 in India.