Realme confirms 5G smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 700 series chipset

Realme is making good on its promise to deliver a 5G handset. The company recently confirmed it would be brining a 5G device as early as 2020. The upcoming 5G-enabled Realme handset will be powered by a 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series mobile platform. The chipmaker recently announced the Snapdragon 700 series SoCs at IFA 2019 in Berlin.

Qualcomm also announced it would be bringing 5G connectivity across Snapdragon 800, 700 and 600 series by 2020. Qualcomm will partner with LG, Nokia, Motorola, Realme, Oppo, Redmi, Vivo, and more to adopt the Snapdragon 700 series 5G SoCs in their devices.

In our interaction with Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, it was evident that India’s fourth-largest brand prefers offering devices that offer users the best value. Sheth believes in delivering smartphones that can provide a flagship experience without costing a fortune, which is what makes the 5G Snapdragon 700 series chipset makes perfect for a Realme handset.

Realme also confirmed the new 5G Snapdragon SoC powering its phone would provide support for the next-gen Qualcomm AI Engine and Qualcomm Elite Gaming features. Back in June, Sheth revealed that there are plans to bring 5G smartphones before the year ends. However, Qualcomm’s upcoming mid-range 5G chipsets won’t be here until 2020.

So, could we see a Realme smartphone with a Snapdragon 800 series chip? Well, Madhav has been quite clear that Realme as a brand would focus on a flagship experience rather than flagship performance. However, that still not a ‘no’ and doesn’t rule out the possibility of a smartphone with the 800 series mobile platform.