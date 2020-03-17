Realme 6i debuts as world's first smartphone with a MediaTek Helio gaming G80 SoC: All you need to know

Realme has announced yet another smartphone in its Realme 6 series. The Realme 6i was unveiled at an event in Myanmar Tuesday. The Realme 6i features tons of improvements over its predecessor, primarily in software and performance.

The smartphone starts at KS 2,49,900 (Approx. Rs 13,000) for the base 3GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. Realme also offers a 4GB/ 128GB configuration for KS 2,99,900 (Approx. Rs 15,600). The first sale for the Realme 6i in Myanmar commences on March 29. However, the company is yet to reveal a global or India launch date.

Realme 6i Specifications

The Realme 6i is powered by the MediaTek G80 gaming chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM. The phone is the first to use MediaTek’s new chipset, which should be capable of delivering faster performance than the Snapdragon 665 on the Realme 5i and Realme 5. The Realme 6i packs a 5,000 mAh battery and receives 18W fast charging support.

In optics, the Realme 6i offers a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. Alongside the primary camera, you get an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera. The waterdrop notch on the front of the phone houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Realme 6i sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Android 10 with the Real UI skin out-of-the-box. The device features a plastic frame with Gorilla Glass on the front and back. It has a fingerprint reader on the back, a headphone jack, and is splash resistant.

The Realme 6i is available in Green Tea and White Milk colour options.