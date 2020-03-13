App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 6 Pro sale at 12 pm via Flipkart & realme.com: Check specifications, price & offers

The entry-level variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999, whereas the 6GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 17,999

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme 6 Pro sale begins at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme India website. The new budget smartphone comes in three storage variants and two colour options. Key specifications include a 64MP quad-camera setup with 20x zoom, Snapdragon 720G processor and a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Price and storage

As mentioned above, Realme 6 Pro is available for purchase in three different storage options. The entry-level variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999, whereas the 6GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 17,999. The higher storage option with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory can be bought for Rs 18,999.

Realme 6 Pro comes in two colour options — Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange.

Close

As part of launch offers, Axis Bank credit and debit cardholders can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 during the first sale of Realme 6 Pro. The list of offers also includes no-cost EMI.

related news

Also Read: Realme 6 Pro first impressions

Specifications and features

Realme 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a peak brightness of 480 nits and also supports 90Hz refresh rate. For added scratch resistance, the device comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The screen has a pill-shaped dual punch-hole cutout for the two front cameras. For selfies, Realme 6 Pro has a 16MP f/2.0 primary lens and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens.

On the back, the device features four camera sensors. The primary shooter is a 64MP f/1.8 lens, paired with an 8MP f/2.3 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with an f/2.5 aperture and up to 20x zoom, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens.

Under the hood, Realme 6 Pro houses an all-new 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor. The processor is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For longer battery life, Realme 6 Pro packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 via USB Type-C. 

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NavIC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.

Realme 6 Pro boots on Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 09:42 am

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.