Realme 6 Pro sale at 12 pm via Flipkart & realme.com: Check specifications, price & offers

Realme 6 Pro sale begins at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme India website. The new budget smartphone comes in three storage variants and two colour options. Key specifications include a 64MP quad-camera setup with 20x zoom, Snapdragon 720G processor and a 90Hz refresh rate display.

As mentioned above, Realme 6 Pro is available for purchase in three different storage options. The entry-level variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999, whereas the 6GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 17,999. The higher storage option with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory can be bought for Rs 18,999.

Realme 6 Pro comes in two colour options — Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange.

As part of launch offers, Axis Bank credit and debit cardholders can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 during the first sale of Realme 6 Pro. The list of offers also includes no-cost EMI.

Realme 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a peak brightness of 480 nits and also supports 90Hz refresh rate. For added scratch resistance, the device comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The screen has a pill-shaped dual punch-hole cutout for the two front cameras. For selfies, Realme 6 Pro has a 16MP f/2.0 primary lens and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens.

On the back, the device features four camera sensors. The primary shooter is a 64MP f/1.8 lens, paired with an 8MP f/2.3 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with an f/2.5 aperture and up to 20x zoom, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens.

Under the hood, Realme 6 Pro houses an all-new 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor. The processor is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For longer battery life, Realme 6 Pro packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 via USB Type-C.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NavIC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.

Realme 6 Pro boots on Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.