Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip announced for handheld consoles

Apart from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8cx Gen 3 chips, Qualcomm has also announced a new G3x Gen 1 chipset, which is aimed at handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

Qualcomm has partnered with renowned gaming brand Razer to create the Snapdragon G3x Handheld Development Kit, which will give developers a platform to create content for handheld consoles powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip before inviting OMEs to build these consoles. These dev kits, however, will not be sold to consumers.

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip features an Adreno GPU that is said to enable 144fps and 10-bit HDR support. The chip is engineered for mobile gamers who want to play Android games, content from cloud-gaming libraries, and stream games while accessing Android apps.

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 also features Snapdragon Sound technology and Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. The chip also offers 5G support and multi-screen support. Qualcomm also sees the chip being used in micro consoles, set-top boxes, and even smart TV sticks.

Snapdragon G3x Handheld Development Kit

The Snapdragon G3x Handheld Development Kit sports a 120Hz OLED display with HDR support. The device also packs a 6,000 mAh battery with charging over a USB Type-C port. The dev kit supports DisplayPort over USB-C and can also be used to power AR/VR accessories.

Qualcomm also said the handheld kit is designed with ergonomics and haptics for long gaming sessions. You also get a 1080p webcam on the front, presumably for game streaming.