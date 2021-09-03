Qualcomm announces aptX Lossless Bluetooth Codec

The first wave of devices that will offer support for the aptX Lossless Bluetooth codec will roll out in late 2021 - early 2022.

Qualcomm has announced aptX Lossless Bluetooth codec that promises CD quality sound over wireless. The code will compete with Sony's LDAC which can stream up to 990kbps over wireless. By comparison, Qualcomm can hit bitrates of up to 1Mbit/second.

The codec will roll out to supported devices later this year and will be supported on smartphones and wireless headsets. Qualcomm says the bitrate can also scale down 140kbits/second in congested networks to maintain a steady audio stream.

CD-Quality music normally has a sample rate of 1.4Mbit/second but Qualcomm will use mathematical calculations to fill in the gaps and deliver bit-for-bit audio reproduction.

AptX Lossless Bluetooth audio is part of Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Sound certification program that aims to develop a ecosystem of high fidelity wireless solutions or as Qualcomm puts it, "high-resolution, wired quality audio, wirelessly.”

If you're source is playing higher than CD-Quality audio, aptX Bluetooth Lossless will still support it but the playback won't be lossless and will default to a lossy solution.

“At Qualcomm Technologies we’re excited about the future of sound, and we’re continually looking for ways to help our customers deliver new and exciting listening experiences," said James Chapman, vice president and general manager, Qualcomm Technologies International.

"With many leading music streaming services now offering extensive lossless music libraries, and consumer demand for lossless audio growing, we’re pleased to announce this new support for CD lossless audio streaming for Bluetooth earbuds and headsets which we plan to make available to customers later this year,” Chapman added.