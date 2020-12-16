MARKET NEWS

PUBG Mobile India launch could be postponed until 2021: All you need to know

The wait for PUBG Mobile India could continue until 2021, with some reports suggesting that it could take as long as March 2021.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 12:51 PM IST

According to a report on InsideSport, a source from PUBG Mobile claimed that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is yet to hear the PUBG Corporation’s case of launching the Indian version of the game. The source claimed that the company has been pursuing officials for about a month but have not had much success.

So, despite official teasers and unofficial rumours, we are unlikely to see the game until 2021. The source said, “‘Efforts from PUBG were made in the right earnest, but the situation is such – that there has been no headwind or progress on the matter. We don’t see the game making a comeback in India for the next few months, at least not before March 2021. It’s unfortunate, but everyone has to live with it”.

The PUBG Corporation has made several changes to the game, including modifying the name to ‘PUBG Mobile India’, to get past the ban. PUBG Mobile was among a list of Chinese apps banned by the Government of India in September this year. However, the PUBG Corporation began teasing the return of the game in India last month to the delight of its fans.
