Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 01:41 PM IST

PUBG Mobile India could launch later today: Everything we know so far

There's no official launch date, but the game could be arriving soon.

Carlsen Martin

PUBG Mobile is plotting its return to India soon with rumours suggesting that the game may launch sometime today (November 20). However, there is no official announcement on the release date from the PUBG Corporation or the parent company, Krafton.

There are few details about the game, one of them being that it will arrive under a new moniker, ‘PUBG Mobile India’. The company has set up an official website that says the game will be “coming soon”.

More recently, developers released a teaser video for the game, which included popular Indian PUBG Mobile players. Apart from the video, the game has also been teased on the company’s social media handles.

Pre-registration for PUBG Mobile India was also available on the TapTap store for both iOS and Android users. However, only members of the TapTap community could pre-register for PUBG Mobile India. More recently, some users spotted the APK download link on the company’s official website. However, we couldn’t find the link.


Additionally, reports have also been surfacing about restoring old accounts. Older PUBG Mobile IDs will be transferred to the Indian version of the game, which means you won’t have to create a separate ID. All previous in-game purchases from the global version will also be transferred to the PUBG Mobile India.

Prior reports have suggested that developers will improve and customize in-game content to reflect “local needs.” The PUBG Corporation and parent company Krafton are planning to make investments to the tune of USD 100 million in India.

The PUBG Corporation also plans on establishing a local office where it will hire over 100 employees to enhance the gaming experience by improving communications and services with players. The company is yet to confirm an official launch date, but we’ll keep you posted in case of any developments.
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #India ban PubG #PUBG #PUBG Mobile

