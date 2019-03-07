App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG might soon let players become zombies

As per YouTube user MrGhost Gaming, gamers may soon be able to play zombies and attack other players.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

One of the most popular games in India and around the world, PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds, popularly known as PUBG might soon allow players to play as a zombie. The eSport recently partnered with Resident Evil 2 and released a zombie mode as part of its fifth season.

The company might soon let users play as zombies, as per a YouTube user named MrGhost Gaming. As per the YouTube user, players might soon be able to become zombies and attack other players.

He claims that PUBG mobile posted on Facebook asking users if they were interested in playing as zombies in the new mode. “Do you want to see more new modes with zombies? How about new varieties of zombies? Or even...play the game as a zombie?”, read the post according to MrGhost Gaming. The post may have been deleted as we could not find it on the official Facebook PUBG Mobile page. If the post is correct, PUBG developers may be on to something to give users different modes and possibly new characters to play as zombies.

The video also mentions a new mode called as the Call Of Duty Zombie Mode wherein players would be facing zombies in waves and the player who survives these waves wins the match.

The new zombie mode in PUBG is called as Zombie: Survive till dawn and is a limited time event. Each game has three days and two nights in which players battle with each other as they face multiple types of zombies. The game includes a total of 15 teams with four players in each team who play for a 30-minute long round.

PUBG has been releasing new features lately in its mobile app. The battle royale introduced a new Moonlight map for Vikendi, which is basically a night mode like on the Erangel map. The latest update also included new weapons and outfits along with the Zombie mode releasing in version 0.11.0. 
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 02:17 pm

tags #PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds #PUBG #PUBG Mobile #PUBG Mobile new features #PUBG updates #PUBG Zombie Mode

