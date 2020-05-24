App
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Project Reunion, new Responsible ML tools and all the key highlights from Microsoft Build 2020

In the week gone by, Microsoft made a ton of announcements to help developers achieve more through AI and other technology advancements.

Carlsen Martin

US-based tech giant Microsoft was forced to host its Build developer conference through a digital-only format, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, the company claimed that the response for Build 2020 had still been overwhelming.

Over the last three days, Microsoft made a ton of announcements to help developers achieve more through AI and other technology advancements. We penned down some of the biggest announcements during Microsoft Build 2020.

The developer conference focused on ways the company is addressing developers' needs across industries and how it is uniquely positioned to help businesses adapt in a remote world.

  • The Microsoft Learn Student Ambassadors Program is a new peer community programme focused on leadership through social responsibility and impact.

  • Microsoft Learn will launch “Learn TV,” daily live programming and discussions for developers and a hub to learn and grow with live content from Microsoft Cloud Advocates and Product Group leaders.

  • Azure Quantum, the first full-stack, open cloud ecosystem to unite a diverse set of quantum software, solutions, and hardware, is moving to limited preview. Additionally, there’s an Azure Quantum Developer Workshop that will be held on July 16.


Microsoft introduced the Azure Synapse Link, bringing real-time operational database services and analytics together. It was initially launched in Azure Cosmos DB but will be coming to all operational systems soon. The Azure Synapse Link also helps customers to reduce time and lower costs to gain useful insight without managing data movement.

Project Reunion will support developers across the world for a collaborated approach with special emphasis on unifying universal apps.

Microsoft announced updates to Fluid Framework, making it open source to developers and introduce the first way for end-users to experience Fluid with the upcoming availability of Fluid workspaces and Fluid components in Outlook for the Web and Office.com.

The software giant will provide new Responsible ML tools in Azure Machine Learning and OSS toolkits to help customers deploy AI models more responsibly by improving model interpretability, minimising unfairness while guaranteeing data privacy and confidentiality.

We also saw one of the world’s most powerful AI supercomputers built-in Azure. The supercomputer was purpose-built to train massive distributed AI models, giving it all the benefits of a dedicated appliance paired with Azure’s robust modern cloud infrastructure.

Microsoft also announced new tools and services available in Microsoft 365, Azure and Windows that empower developers to be more collaborative and productive. The company will introduce new innovations in healthcare through cloud solutions and Microsoft Teams to help hospitals better manage the needs of patients.

The company plans more investment to bring comprehensive low-code Robotic Process Automation technology into Power Automate. Lastly, Microsoft also briefly teased how the Edge browser would look running on Linux.

First Published on May 24, 2020 01:02 pm

tags #Microsoft

