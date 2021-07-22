Poco X3 GT design renders leak ahead of Poco F3 GT India launch; likely a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Poco X3 GT design renders have leaked. The upcoming Poco smartphone is rumoured to launch internationally as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launched in China. Poco X3 GT will launch on July 28, five days after the Poco F3 GT launch in India.

Poco X3 GT design renders

Poco will unveil the X3 GT on July 28. Ahead of the launch in Malaysia, the device’s design renders have leaked. The leaked renders by 91Mobiles confirm that the Poco X3 GT is indeed a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. It has a hole-punch flat display with thin bezels. The device also sports a rectangular camera module on the back. It has a triple-camera setup inside the module. The device will launch in three colours - Black, Green, and White. Among the three, the Green and White colour options have a textured back.

The Poco smartphone is expected to launch with the same specs found on the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

Poco X3 GT specs

Assuming that the Poco X3 GT will borrow specs from the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, it will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC. The phone is likely to come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It also packs a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

On the back, the phone has a 64MP triple-camera setup. It also has an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The hole-punch cutout houses a 16MP front camera.

It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and dual speaker setup.

The Poco X3 GT features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display features 450 nits of brightness, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.