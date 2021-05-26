Redmi Note 10 5G, Note 10 Pro 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity SoC, 5,000 mAh battery: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi just unveiled two new 5 smartphones in China under the Redmi Note 10 series. The Redmi Note 10 5G and Note 10 Pro 5G arrive with MediaTek chipsets, high-refresh-rate displays, and a sizeable battery.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Price

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G’s price is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,200) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The Note 10 Pro 5G is also available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models that costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 20,500) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,800), respectively.

Redmi Note 10 5G Price

The Redmi Note 10 5G’s price starts from CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 12,500) for the 4GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone is available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models that are priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 13,700) and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 15,900), respectively. Additionally, there’s a top-end 8GB/256GB variant that costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,200).

The Redmi Note 10 5G phones will go on sale in China from June 1. Xiaomi is also offering a CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs 1,100) discount for those who pre-order the device ahead of the sale. As of now, there is no information about the availability of the Redmi Note 10 5G and Note 10 5G Pro outside China.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Specs

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display features 450 nits of brightness, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

For optics, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G gets a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro camera. The hole-punch camera houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. The phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 12. It features a side-mounted fingerprint reader, VC Liquid Cold Cooling, and dual stereo speakers powered by JBL.

Redmi Note 10 5G Specs

The Redmi Note 10 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G gets a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro camera. The hole-punch camera houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 12. You also get a side-mounted fingerprint reader.