Oppo Reno5 Pro+ will sport Sony's new 50MP IMX766 camera sensor

Oppo launched the Reno5 series earlier this month. The new phones in the Reno lineup included the Oppo Reno5, Reno5 Pro, and Reno5 Pro+. However, the details of the Reno5 Pro+ were kept under wraps, until now.

The company has recently begun teasing details about the upcoming Reno5 Pro+. The most recent teaser confirms that the Reno5 Pro+ will use Sony’s new 50 MP IMX766 sensor. The Reno5 Pro+ will be the first smartphone to use this camera sensor, although specifics are yet to be provided.

We can also expect to see a 16 MP ultrawide camera, 13 MP telephoto shooter, and 2 MP depth sensor along with that main Sony IMX766 sensor. Apart from the camera sensor, Oppo has also confirmed that the upcoming Reno5 Pro+ will feature a Snapdragon 865 SoC, making it the only flagship in the Reno5 lineup.

Oppo also teased 65W fast-charging support on the Reno5 Pro+, while the battery is rated at 4,500 mAh. Like its siblings, the Reno5 Pro+ is also expected to get an FHD+ 90Hz OLED panel. On the software side, the Oppo Reno5 Pro+ will run on Android 11 with the ColorOS 11 skin on top.

From the image shared, the device appears to have an exclusive textured back with the Reno Glow branding. Oppo will reveal the Reno5 Pro+ in China this week, on December 24.