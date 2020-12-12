Oppo Reno5 5G, Reno5 Pro+ 5G launched with 64 MP quad-camera setup, 90Hz OLED, 65W fast charging

Oppo recently dropped the new Reno5 series in China. The Oppo Reno5 and Reno5 Pro are the latest entrants to the Reno series. Additionally, Oppo also teased the arrival of a future Reno5 Pro+, which will be arriving on December 24.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Specs

The Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The device arrives with up to 256GB of storage, which is not expandable. The phone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. The handset packs a 4,350 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The Reno5 Pro 5G sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter. On the back, the Reno5 Pro opts for a quad-camera setup, which comprises of a 64 MP, f/1.7 primary shooter with EIS. The main camera is accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

The Reno5 Pro 5G’s price is set at CNY 3,400 (Roughly Rs 38,300) for the 8GB/128GB model. The 12GB/256GB configuration will set you back CNY 3,800 (Roughly Rs 42,800). The Reno5 Pro arrives in Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night, Star Wish Red, and Galaxy into a Dream colour options.

Oppo Reno5 5G Specs

The Oppo Reno5 5G is similar to its ‘Pro’ counterpart in many ways with a few differences. The Reno5 gets a smaller 6.43-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has a maximum brightness of 430 nits as opposed to 500 nits on the Reno5 Pro. It also features a flat panel as opposed to a curved display on the Reno5 Pro.

In optics, the Reno5 5G has the same camera setup on the front and back as the Reno5 Pro. The Reno5 is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC with similar memory configurations as the Reno5 Pro. The Reno5 5G features 2,133 MHz RAM, slower than the 3,733 MHz variant on the Reno5 Pro. Battery capacity and charging speed on the Reno5 is also similar to the ‘Pro’ variant.

The Oppo Reno5 5G’s price starts from CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 30,400) for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the 12GB/256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 33,700). The Reno5 5G is available in Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night, and Galaxy into a Dream colour options.

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G

Oppo also confirmed a flagship Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G model that will be available from December 24. The Reno5 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and will also supports 65W fast-charging. Apart from the design, which reveals a quad-camera setup on the back and a hole-punch camera cut out on the front, Oppo has not revealed a lot of details about the Reno5 Pro+ 5G.