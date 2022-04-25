English
    Oppo K10 5G, Oppo K10 Pro 5G launched with 120Hz Display, Triple Cameras: All you need to know

    The Oppo K10 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 23,350) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The Oppo K10 Pro 5G is priced at CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 29,200) for the base 8GB/128GB model.

    Carlsen Martin
    April 25, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST

    The Oppo K10 5G series has been unveiled in China. The line-up includes the Oppo K10 5G and Oppo K10 Pro 5G. The Oppo K10 5G arrives with a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max SoC, while the Pro variant opts for a Snapdragon 888 chip. So, let’s take an in-depth look at the Oppo K10 5G series.

    Oppo K10 5G Price 

    The Oppo K10 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 23,350) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone also comes in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back CNY 2,199 (Roughly Rs 25,700) and CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 29,200), respectively.

    Oppo K10 Pro 5G Price 

    The Oppo K10 Pro 5G is priced at CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 29,200) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone also comes in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back CNY 2,799 (Roughly Rs 32,650) and CNY 3,199 (Roughly Rs 37,350), respectively.

    Oppo K10 5G Specifications 

    The Oppo K10 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 MAX SoC. The K10 5G is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

    The Oppo K10 5G also has a new and improved cooling system. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W Super Flash charging. For optics, the K10 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also has a 16 MP selfie camera upfront.

    Oppo K10 Pro 5G Specifications 

    The Oppo K10 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The K10 Pro 5G is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to a 720Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and covers percent DCI-P3 and 100 percent sRGB colours.

    The Oppo K10 Pro 5G also has a new and improved cooling system. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W Super Flash charging. For optics, the K10 Pro 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also has a 16 MP selfie camera upfront. The K30 Pro also comes with Razer Joint Adjustment X-axis Linear Motor.



    Tags: #MediaTek #Oppo #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones #Snapdragon
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 06:37 pm
