Oppo Find X5 Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip may hit the stores soon alongside new foldables

The Oppo Find X5 Pro was launched in China and Europe earlier this year. While the Oppo Find X5 Pro may not be arriving in India anytime soon, a new version of the phone is touted to make its debut in China with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, Oppo will launch a Find X5 phone powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC soon. It is safe to assume that this will be a new version of the Find X5 Pro as opposed to the vanilla Find X5, which was powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip.

Additionally, the tipster also noted that Oppo is preparing a new vertical or clamshell folding smartphone codenamed Dragonfly. Additionally, the Oppo Find N is also set to get a successor in the form of the Find N2, codenamed White Swan.

The ColorOS 13 update is also on its way along with the Oppo Watch 3 and Oppo Band 2. As of now, there is no word on when these devices will be made available globally, but the tipster notes that they will arrive in China in the second half of 2022. It is worth noting that the Oppo Find X5 series hasn’t been launched in India yet.

It seems Oppo is gearing up for a major unveil next quarter, and we can’t wait to see all the new developments. Additionally, the competition in the foldable market is also going to ramp up with the arrival of new folding devices from Samsung and Motorola in the coming weeks.

